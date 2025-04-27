Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Sharjah Emirate
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for Sale in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

Sharjah
7
Al Hamriyah
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 8/50
Maryam Island is one of Sharjah’s most prestigious waterfront developments, offering a blend…
$470,912
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 48/50
Experience sophisticated coastal living with these elegantly designed apartments in Sharjah,…
$470,910
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 12
Discover the charm of living by the sea in these elegant 1 to 4-bedroom furnished apartments…
$682,934
Leave a request
RCST RCST
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 9/12
These exquisite beachfront apartments in Sharjah offer a refined lifestyle with elegant 1 to…
$1,51M
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 695 m²
Al Wasayef Real Estate Company announce about one of the strongest projects in Sharjah, an…
$150,050
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Experience exclusive living with these luxurious 1 to 4-bedroom furnished apartments and pen…
$1,37M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Al Mamzar, Sharjah, is an exclusive coastal neighborhood offering a tranquil lifestyle with …
$330,206
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Live in the cultural core of Sharjah with these exceptional 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in t…
$823,813
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Aljada is a fully integrated development that combines lifestyle, work, and leisure in one v…
$649,065
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 15/50
Faradis Tower by Tiger – Modern apartments in the heart of Shardza ​​ Faradist powertopres…
$248,648
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 9/12
Experience elevated coastal living with a selection of 1 to 4-bedroom furnished apartments a…
$938,191
Leave a request
Apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 379 m²
Maryam Island is a beautiful water - front development in Downtown Sharjah Comprising of imm…
$103,211
Leave a request

Property types in Sharjah Emirate

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go