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Apartments near golf course for sale in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Sharjah
7
Al Hamriyah
12
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 60
MAKLERPROVISION FREI KOSTENLOS MERCEDES-BENZ PLACES BY BINGHATTI - MAYBACH ULTIMATE LUXURY…
$950,623
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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Property types in Sharjah Emirate

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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