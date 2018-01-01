  1. Realting.com
  New complex of villas and townhouses Haven with a wellness center and swimming pools, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

New complex of villas and townhouses Haven with a wellness center and swimming pools, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

The residence features a wellness center, a fitness center, a park, bike and walking tracks, a kindergarten, swimming pools for children and adults, sports grounds.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Marina - 30 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
Sobha One – premium residential complex from one of Dubai's leading developers, Sobha Realty. The launch of a luxurious community that harmoniously combines the beauty of parks and landscaped gardens with first-class urban amenities. The megaproject will consist of 5 communicating buildings with a height of 30 to 66 floors. According to the master plan, 2,700 — apartments with 1 – 4 bedrooms and duplexes with 2 – 4 bedrooms will be created here. The area of real estate varies from 66 square meters. m to 238 square meters. m. Infrastructure: As part of the Sobha One project, an 18-hole golf course with training grounds for both beginners and experienced players will be built. The entire territory of the complex will be divided into 4 thematic zones – wellness park, family park, fitness park and adult park with shady alleys and landscaped gardens. Among the sports, entertainment and recreational facilities available to community residents: - barbecue area; - pools for adults and children; - cinema in the open air; - heavenly gardens on the roof; - an open gym with static bicycles and a zone for circular training; - treadmill; - children's playground; - cafes and restaurants; - family courtyard, etc. Location: Sobha One – part of the ambitious residential project of Sobha Hartland. The complex is located in close proximity to the Ras Al Khor Road, which allows its residents to quickly get to any part of Dubai. The road to areas in demand such as Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and DIFC will take 15 – 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is approximately 30 minutes away. Sobha Hartland – a developed family-oriented community with all the necessary infrastructure, there are picturesque parks and landscaped gardens, supermarkets, shops and restaurants. The nearest schools and kindergartens of Blue Bird Nursery – Nad Al Hammar, The City School International, as well as the Nadd Al Hammar Health Center clinic are 10 – 15 minutes away.  
SOBHA ONE Location: MBR - CITY ( Hartland II ) Project deadline - end of 2026   A unique architectural structure of 5 blocks of 66-30 levels Features: Own beach  Exciting views of Burj Khalifa, Flamingo Reserve, Creek 10 minutes drive to Downtown 1,1.5,2,3,4 bed singles and duplexes 5 interconnected towers  The highest tower on 66 floors  Advanced infrastructure with 3 me pools, wellness area, family area, drowning in greenery Pitch and Putt Golf Course 18-hole golf course. developed  Gary Pleyer and Jack Nickless 1 golf club building Expected population of 9,500   Available apartments: - 1 Bedroom - 1.5 bedrooms - 2 simplex / duplex bedrooms - 3 bedrooms simplex / duplex - 4 bedrooms simplex / duplex All rooms have laundry facilities.   Payment Plan: 10% + 4% DLD ( tax ) down payment  50% during construction 40% upon completion of the project  
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Ahad Residence by Ahad Group Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished Powder room Laundry area Maid room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Health care centre Green surrounding Kid's play area Restaurant & Cafe Dining & Retail outlet Supermarket & Shopping area Garden & Park Spa & Sauna room Sports court Hospital Community Hall Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Fitness centre Valet parking Concierge services Location Nearby; Burj Khalifa – 05 mins Dubai Mall – 05 mins Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins Dubai International Airport – 15 mins Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins Burj Al Arab – 20 mins Dubai Marina – 20 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins
