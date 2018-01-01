New complex of villas and townhouses Haven with a wellness center and swimming pools, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!
Sobha One – premium residential complex from one of Dubai's leading developers, Sobha Realty. The launch of a luxurious community that harmoniously combines the beauty of parks and landscaped gardens with first-class urban amenities.
The megaproject will consist of 5 communicating buildings with a height of 30 to 66 floors. According to the master plan, 2,700 — apartments with 1 – 4 bedrooms and duplexes with 2 – 4 bedrooms will be created here. The area of real estate varies from 66 square meters. m to 238 square meters. m.
Infrastructure:
As part of the Sobha One project, an 18-hole golf course with training grounds for both beginners and experienced players will be built. The entire territory of the complex will be divided into 4 thematic zones – wellness park, family park, fitness park and adult park with shady alleys and landscaped gardens. Among the sports, entertainment and recreational facilities available to community residents:
- barbecue area;
- pools for adults and children;
- cinema in the open air;
- heavenly gardens on the roof;
- an open gym with static bicycles and a zone for circular training;
- treadmill;
- children's playground;
- cafes and restaurants;
- family courtyard, etc.
Location:
Sobha One – part of the ambitious residential project of Sobha Hartland. The complex is located in close proximity to the Ras Al Khor Road, which allows its residents to quickly get to any part of Dubai. The road to areas in demand such as Business Bay, Downtown Dubai and DIFC will take 15 – 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is approximately 30 minutes away.
Sobha Hartland – a developed family-oriented community with all the necessary infrastructure, there are picturesque parks and landscaped gardens, supermarkets, shops and restaurants.
The nearest schools and kindergartens of Blue Bird Nursery – Nad Al Hammar, The City School International, as well as the Nadd Al Hammar Health Center clinic are 10 – 15 minutes away.
Economic attractiveness:
- Commission 0%;
- A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew;
- Return on investment;
- Interest-free installment plan;
- High demand of tenants;
- Only reliable developers;
- A safe deal.
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Ahad Residence by Ahad Group
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
4 Bath
Unfurnished
Powder room
Laundry area
Maid room
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Health care centre
Green surrounding
Kid’s play area
Restaurant & Cafe
Dining & Retail outlet
Supermarket & Shopping area
Garden & Park
Spa & Sauna room
Sports court
Hospital
Community Hall
Fitness centre
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Valet parking
Concierge services
Location Nearby;
Burj Khalifa – 05 mins
Dubai Mall – 05 mins
Mall Of Emirates – 10 mins
Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins
Burj Al Arab – 20 mins
Dubai Marina – 20 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins
