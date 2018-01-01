Residential complex with spacious apartments and places for work and leisure, in the eco-friendly neighbourhood of Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Socio Towers is a residential complex by OCTA Properties consisting of two mid-rise buildings. The project is equipped with 1 and 2-bedroom apartments. The apartments in Socio Towers are designed in an industrial style: high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, open-plan kitchen and living room and wide balconies with views of the city centre.

The complex is also designed as a social hub for investors, professionals and entrepreneurs. There are many places to relax, work and socialise: lounge areas, restaurants, shops, library, cinema, meeting and negotiation rooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Hills is a comfortable and eco-friendly area with developed infrastructure: it has international schools, medical centres, the large shopping centre Dubai Hills Mall, and the large park Dubai Hills Park.

Dubai Hills will be planned to create Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro lines, which will provide quick and easy access to airports and other emirates in the near future.