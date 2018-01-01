Luxury high-rise residence Nautica with a swimming pool and a marina, Dubai Maritime city, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as DG1 Living Tower by Dar Al Arkan
Key Highlights;
Prime location at Business Bay in Dubai
Famous landmarks & location in proximity
Close to Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai
Surrounded by Dubai Canal & Pristine nearby attractions
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 947 Sqft
Powder room
Walk-in-closet
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Swimming pool
Barbeque area
Gym
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Fitness centre
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Park & leisure area
Spa & Sauna room
Institute & School
Yoga & Meditation
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Ellington Beach House is a seven-story residential complex that belongs to the category of elite real estate in Dubai. Located in the eastern part of « Crescent » Palm Jumeirah archipelago. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy beautiful views of the islands and the Gulf horizon.
The seven-story building of the residential complex has a modern minimalist design with decorative elements in the eco style. The complex presents a luxurious design decoration with the highest quality materials. The territory of the complex is adjacent to a long sandy beach. Between the building and the sea there is a landscape pool and equipped area for recreation.
The apartments have panoramic windows and open large balconies that provide excellent daylight and contribute to the visual expansion of living space.
ECONOMIC ADVANCE OF LCD:
- In the Palm Jumeirah area, not many new residential buildings are being built, especially in the premium category. At the same time, housing on the islands is in great demand.
- Also, investors can obtain a UAE resident visa for three years or ten years, depending on the amount of the purchase.
ADVANTAGES:
▪ access to a private beach;
▪ 400 sq. M. m overlooking Palm Jumeirah Beach with sun loungers, private and open arbors and a bar;
▪ spa in the spirit of first-class hotels;
▪ hydrotherapy;
▪ children's pool;
▪ extensive green areas;
▪ club house with a lounge, equipped bar, kitchen, dining room with a screen for friendly and business meetings, as well as an outdoor terrace for cigar lovers;
▪ cafes and restaurants;
▪ basketball court;
▪ tennis court;
▪ table game tables;
▪ hotel-style lobby;
▪ valet and concierge services.
TRANSPORT AVAILABILITY:
15 minutes – Dubai Marina resort area
20 minutes – Burj Al Arab sailing hotel, freeson for the IT sector and other business areas of Dubai Internet City;
25 minutes – Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera;
30 minutes – Business Bay Emirate Business Center, Dubai International Airport ( DXB );
40 minutes – Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ).
Binghatti House – a new residential complex from the famous developer Binghatti Developers. An extended-metal residential tower is located in the developed Jumeirah Village Circle area, providing future residents with a comfortable and profitable location, as well as proximity to the main infrastructure facilities.
The 27-story residential complex offers a wide selection of real estate – functional studios, spacious apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. The complex is located on an impressive podium, where shopping and entertainment facilities will be located.
The architecture of the residential complex corresponds to the style of the developer Binghatti Developers, it combines modern stylish solutions, a monumental facade and elegant features characteristic of the design code Jumeirah Village Circle.
The developer paid special attention to filling the inner space. Each residence has an attractive design finish made using high quality materials. Due to thoughtful plans, each resident can organize a functional living space or implement a stylish interior design.
Residents of the complex are offered a set of exclusive amenities:
- Pools for adults and children.
- The barbecue area.
- Lounge areas for relaxation.
- Children's playgrounds.
- Park spaces and landscaped gardens.
- Gym with modern equipment.
Jumeirah Village Circle is considered one of the most popular areas for a comfortable life surrounded by developed infrastructure. In the immediate vicinity of the residential complex there are kindergartens and schools, cafes and restaurants, medical facilities, pharmacies and ATMs, and entertainment facilities.
Due to their close proximity to the main transport routes, residents of the Binghatti House complex are provided with quick access to the main entertainment facilities and places of worship in Dubai.
Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!