Residential complex Penthouse with stunning sea and marina views

Penthouse with stunning sea and marina views

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,30M
;
16
ID: 33060
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Al Ghubaiba (~ 1000 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Penthouse on the top floor with stunning sea and marina views.

Top quality finishing and luxury lifestyle.

World class amenities for comfort living.

Available payment plan until handover date.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Back
