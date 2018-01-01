New residential complex LIV LUX with developed infrastructure, with views of the sea and harbor, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

The project is a residential complex with the service of a five-star hotel.
The complex has spacious apartments of different layouts: standard apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and two-storey penthouses.
Each apartment has panoramic windows and open balconies overlooking the seafront and marina.
The apartments have a ceiling height of at least 3 meters. Penthouses height is 6 meters. Comfortable interior design have neutral and light colors.
Payment plan:
Other amenities: 24-hour security, padel tennis court, outdoor cinema, indoor cinema, lounge areas, conference rooms and places for work and study, and beauty salon.Location and nearby infrastructure
All necessary objects are within 5 minutes.
Dining, leisure and shopping:
5 star hotels:
Transport:
Other nearby destinations: