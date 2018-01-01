New residential complex LIV LUX with developed infrastructure, with views of the sea and harbor, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

The project is a residential complex with the service of a five-star hotel.

The complex has spacious apartments of different layouts: standard apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and two-storey penthouses.

Each apartment has panoramic windows and open balconies overlooking the seafront and marina.

The apartments have a ceiling height of at least 3 meters. Penthouses height is 6 meters. Comfortable interior design have neutral and light colors.

Payment plan:

10% - on reservation

10% - after a month + 4% tax

10% - after 3 months

10% - after 10 months

10% - after 20 months

10% - after 30 months

40% - on completion.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: 24-hour security, padel tennis court, outdoor cinema, indoor cinema, lounge areas, conference rooms and places for work and study, and beauty salon.

Location and nearby infrastructure

All necessary objects are within 5 minutes.

Dining, leisure and shopping:

The Beach, JBR

Emirates Golf Club & TopGolf Dubai

Montgomerie Golf Club

Ain Dubai - Bluewaters

Dubai Marina Mall

5 star hotels:

Le Royal Meridien

Ritz Carlton

Intercontinental

Grosvenor House

The Address JBR & Marina

Jumeirah Living Marina

Transport:

Dubai Metro

Dubai Tram

RTA Water Taxi

Sheikh Zayed Road

Other nearby destinations: