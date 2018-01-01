  1. Realting.com
  New residential complex LIV LUX with developed infrastructure, with views of the sea and harbor, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

New residential complex LIV LUX with developed infrastructure, with views of the sea and harbor, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€971,600
About the complex

The project is a residential complex with the service of a five-star hotel.

The complex has spacious apartments of different layouts: standard apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and two-storey penthouses.

Each apartment has panoramic windows and open balconies overlooking the seafront and marina.

The apartments have a ceiling height of at least 3 meters. Penthouses height is 6 meters. Comfortable interior design have neutral and light colors.

Payment plan:

  • 10% - on reservation
  • 10% - after a month + 4% tax
  • 10% - after 3 months
  • 10% - after 10 months
  • 10% - after 20 months
  • 10% - after 30 months
  • 40% - on completion.
Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: 24-hour security, padel tennis court, outdoor cinema, indoor cinema, lounge areas, conference rooms and places for work and study, and beauty salon.

Location and nearby infrastructure

All necessary objects are within 5 minutes.

Dining, leisure and shopping:

  • The Beach, JBR
  • Emirates Golf Club & TopGolf Dubai
  • Montgomerie Golf Club
  • Ain Dubai - Bluewaters
  • Dubai Marina Mall

5 star hotels:

  • Le Royal Meridien
  • Ritz Carlton
  • Intercontinental
  • Grosvenor House
  • The Address JBR & Marina
  • Jumeirah Living Marina

Transport:

  • Dubai Metro
  • Dubai Tram
  • RTA Water Taxi
  • Sheikh Zayed Road

Other nearby destinations:

  • Dubai International Airport – 22 mins
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 22 mins
  • Mall of the Emirates – 7 mins
  • Dubai Hills Mall – 10 mins
  • Palm Jumeirah – 5 mins
  • DIFC – 18mins
  • Atlantis Aquaventure – 9 mins
  • Dubai Parks & Resorts – 15 mins
Dubai, UAE

New residential complex LIV LUX with developed infrastructure, with views of the sea and harbor, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€971,600
