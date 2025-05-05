Residential complex New residence Mag 777 with modern premium infrastructure, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

MAG 777 is a residential complex in white colors, offering its residents the luxury lifestyle with numerous premium amenities. Every element is thought out to the last detail here to ensure maximum comfort and pleasure. The outdoor infinity pool with panoramic views seamlessly blends with the surrounding landscape and creates the unique atmosphere of luxury and tranquility. The fitness center is fully equipped with modern machines, which fit for people with any fitness level, allowing to keep fit directly in the territory of the complex. For those, who like barbecue, there is an elegant outdoor area with high-quality built-in grills. The complex also features a cold plunge pool, which facilitates blood motion improvement and rejuvenation. For yoga and pilates practice, there is a unique space, creating the atmosphere of serenity and seclusion, and the sauna and the steam bath allow you to relax after a busy day. The complex is surrounded by the carefully thought-out landscape design and fits harmoniously into the cityscape, offering its residents the secluded retreat of tranquility in the center of the bright urban life. Every residence is designed with a focus on functionality and style, offering you spacious apartments with modern finishing. The modern tiled floors made of grey limestone and carefully selected plants add brightness and harmony to the interior, creating cozy and stylish space.

Amenities

swimming pool

barbecue area

yoga and pilates studios

fitness center

sauna and steam bath

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Payment plan:

studios - 50/50

1 bedroom - 40/60

2 bedrooms - 30/70.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Without furniture, with appliances.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the dynamically developing area of Dubai Sports City, offering the ideal combination of active lifestyle and luxury living. It's not just a residential complex, it's the real center of sports and entertainment opportunities, including world-class sports facilities and variety of restaurants and shops. You can spend time in fine restaurants or explore the picturesque promenades.