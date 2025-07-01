Residential complex

Alta View Skyhomes by Object 1 – Elevated Living Above Dubai.

A 54-Storey Landmark with Panoramic Views & World-Class Amenities.

Project Highlights:

Alta View Skyhomes by Object 1 redefines modern high-rise living in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Rising 54 storeys, this architectural masterpiece offers 499 premium residences – from smart studios to spacious 2-bedroom apartments – designed with elegant finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, and breathtaking skyline views.

Apartment Types, Sizes & Starting Prices

Studios ~ 39 m² from 174.000€

1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 67 m² from 267.000€

2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 108 m² from 380.000€

Flexible 70/30 payment plan with post-handover installments.

Estimated completion: Q4 2028.

Premium Amenities:

Skydeck infinity pool with panoramic city views.

State-of-the-art fitness & wellness zone.

Lagoon-style pools with beach areas & floating cabanas.

Outdoor leisure spaces: BBQ, tennis, CrossFit zones, kids’ play areas.

Co-working lounges & social hubs.

24/7 concierge and security.

Prime JVC Location:

Family-friendly community with parks, schools, and retail.

5–10 mins to Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, and Downtown Dubai.

Walking distance to Circle Mall and local dining options.

Excellent connectivity via Sheikh Zayed Road & Al Khail Road.

Investment Benefits:

One of the tallest towers in JVC with landmark value.

High rental demand → yields up to 8–10%.

Freehold ownership for all nationalities.

Attractive, flexible payment options for investors & end-users.

Conclusion:

Alta View Skyhomes is more than a home – it’s a lifestyle above the clouds.

Perfect for homeowners seeking urban luxury and investors looking for capital growth and strong ROI.

👉 Secure your apartment today and experience Dubai living at new heights!