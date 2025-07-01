  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$203,529
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
26
ID: 27957
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    54

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Alta View Skyhomes by Object 1 – Elevated Living Above Dubai.

A 54-Storey Landmark with Panoramic Views & World-Class Amenities.

Project Highlights:

Alta View Skyhomes by Object 1 redefines modern high-rise living in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).
Rising 54 storeys, this architectural masterpiece offers 499 premium residences – from smart studios to spacious 2-bedroom apartments – designed with elegant finishes, floor-to-ceiling windows, and breathtaking skyline views.

Apartment Types, Sizes & Starting Prices

  • Studios ~ 39 m² from 174.000€

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments ~ 67 m² from 267.000€

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments ~ 108 m² from 380.000€

Flexible 70/30 payment plan with post-handover installments.
Estimated completion: Q4 2028.

Premium Amenities:

  • Skydeck infinity pool with panoramic city views.

  • State-of-the-art fitness & wellness zone.

  • Lagoon-style pools with beach areas & floating cabanas.

  • Outdoor leisure spaces: BBQ, tennis, CrossFit zones, kids’ play areas.

  • Co-working lounges & social hubs.

  • 24/7 concierge and security.

Prime JVC Location:

  • Family-friendly community with parks, schools, and retail.

  • 5–10 mins to Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, and Downtown Dubai.

  • Walking distance to Circle Mall and local dining options.

  • Excellent connectivity via Sheikh Zayed Road & Al Khail Road.

Investment Benefits:

  • One of the tallest towers in JVC with landmark value.

  • High rental demand → yields up to 8–10%.

  • Freehold ownership for all nationalities.

  • Attractive, flexible payment options for investors & end-users.

Conclusion:

Alta View Skyhomes is more than a home – it’s a lifestyle above the clouds.
Perfect for homeowners seeking urban luxury and investors looking for capital growth and strong ROI.

👉 Secure your apartment today and experience Dubai living at new heights!

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

