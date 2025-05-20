Residential complex "ELLINGTON COVE II" (NEW Exclusive Residential Complex Dubai)

Ellington Cove II is an exclusive residential complex, which is located in the most prestigious area of Dubai Islands.

Consisting of two towers, this complex offers modern living at its best. The nine and seven residential floors of each tower are located above the underground parking lot and the spacious ground floor, offering the optimal combination of functionality and sophistication. The project offers a variety of layouts, including 1, 2, and 3-bedroom residences, as well as 4-bedroom penthouses, to suit a wide variety of living styles. The design of each residence combines natural light, functionality, and a serene coastal-style atmosphere.

The complex has a variety of entertainment options: a private beach with clean sand, water sports, a spa with rejuvenating treatments and massage chairs, and a private swimming pool. The elegant clubhouse is a social and entertainment hub with sophisticated lounges, dining areas, and oceanfront seating. The hotel also has a variety of pools for relaxation, fitness, and relaxation, as well as cozy gardens.

The location is also convenient: just 5 minutes from Dubai Islands Mall, 18 minutes from DXB Airport, and 35 minutes by car from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

Building Configuration:

Tower A: B+G+9+R

Tower B: B+G+7+R







Prices:

From 939K to 1.2M EUR

Handover:

2nd quarter of 2028

Service Charge:

0.40 EUR/m² per year

Furnishing:

Semi Furnished

NOC:

30.00%

Included:

Parking