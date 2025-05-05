Residential complex New high-rise Apex Residence with swimming pools close to large shopping malls, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Binghatti Apex is an impressive 33-storey complex that provides comfort and convenience to every resident. Here you will find 528 residential units, each embodying sophisticated luxury. The interiors are made of high-quality materials. Studios and 1-bedroom apartments are available for purchase.

Binghatti Apex is located in the JVC area, which offers a wealth of amenities for all types of residents. Enjoy the luxury of a private beach where you can relax and rejuvenate, or visit a variety of restaurants offering exquisite cuisine to suit all tastes. For active people, there are modern fitness centers with swimming pools, an indoor gym, as well as outdoor areas for yoga and aerobics.

Installments 70/30:

20% – upon booking;

5% – 1st payment (August 2024);

5% – 2nd payment (September 2024);

5% – 3rd payment (October 2024);

5% – 4th payment (November 2024);

5% – 5th payment (December 2024);

5% – 6th payment (January 2025);

5% – 7th payment (February 2025);

5% – 7th payment (March 2025);

5% – 7th payment (April 2025);

5% – 7th payment (May 2025);

30% – upon project delivery (Q2 2026).

Children's and adult pools;

Gym;

Paddle court;

Running track;

Outdoor yoga and aerobics

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The project has a good location: