Residential complex New high-rise Apex Residence with swimming pools close to large shopping malls, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Binghatti Apex is an impressive 33-storey complex that provides comfort and convenience to every resident. Here you will find 528 residential units, each embodying sophisticated luxury. The interiors are made of high-quality materials. Studios and 1-bedroom apartments are available for purchase.
Binghatti Apex is located in the JVC area, which offers a wealth of amenities for all types of residents. Enjoy the luxury of a private beach where you can relax and rejuvenate, or visit a variety of restaurants offering exquisite cuisine to suit all tastes. For active people, there are modern fitness centers with swimming pools, an indoor gym, as well as outdoor areas for yoga and aerobics.
Installments 70/30:
The project has a good location: