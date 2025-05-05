  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New high-rise Apex Residence with swimming pools close to large shopping malls, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise Apex Residence with swimming pools close to large shopping malls, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$231,301
14/04/2025
$230,288
13/04/2025
$230,423
12/04/2025
$231,283
11/04/2025
$236,509
10/04/2025
$237,473
09/04/2025
$238,667
08/04/2025
$238,518
06/04/2025
$238,658
05/04/2025
$236,484
04/04/2025
$239,645
03/04/2025
$242,302
02/04/2025
$241,793
01/04/2025
$241,246
27/12/2024
$269,350
26/12/2024
$269,087
23/12/2024
$268,483
19/12/2024
$266,713
15/12/2024
$266,550
12/12/2024
$265,959
08/12/2024
$264,786
;
13
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Binghatti Apex is an impressive 33-storey complex that provides comfort and convenience to every resident. Here you will find 528 residential units, each embodying sophisticated luxury. The interiors are made of high-quality materials. Studios and 1-bedroom apartments are available for purchase.

Binghatti Apex is located in the JVC area, which offers a wealth of amenities for all types of residents. Enjoy the luxury of a private beach where you can relax and rejuvenate, or visit a variety of restaurants offering exquisite cuisine to suit all tastes. For active people, there are modern fitness centers with swimming pools, an indoor gym, as well as outdoor areas for yoga and aerobics.

Installments 70/30:

  • 20% – upon booking;
  • 5% – 1st payment (August 2024);
  • 5% – 2nd payment (September 2024);
  • 5% – 3rd payment (October 2024);
  • 5% – 4th payment (November 2024);
  • 5% – 5th payment (December 2024);
  • 5% – 6th payment (January 2025);
  • 5% – 7th payment (February 2025);
  • 5% – 7th payment (March 2025);
  • 5% – 7th payment (April 2025);
  • 5% – 7th payment (May 2025);
  • 30% – upon project delivery (Q2 2026).
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Children's and adult pools;
  • Gym;
  • Paddle court;
  • Running track;
  • Outdoor yoga and aerobics
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project has a good location:

  • Circle Mall – 6 minutes
  • EXPO 2020 – 18 minutes
  • Dubai Exhibition Centre – 19 minutes
  • Meydan Racecourse – 25 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah – 26 minutes
  • Dubai Marina, Dubai Downtown – 30 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 32 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

