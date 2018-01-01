  1. Realting.com
Albero

Dubai, UAE
€226,849
15
About the complex
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Apartments with a fully equipped kitchen and a smart home system! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting. ROI – from 8.3% in $. Perfect for long-term rental! Interest-free installments!

The Albero by ORO24 complex is located in the heart of Dubailand, Lebanon.

Infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool, barbecue areas, fitness center, children's playground, sports court, outdoor gym, beach access, spa and sauna, gardens and parks, school, mosque and more.

Location:

10 minutes — Falcon City of Wonders
15 minutes — IMG World of Adventure, Global Village
20 minutes — Butterfly Garden in Dubai
25 minutes — Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa

Payment Plan:

20% - down payment
80% - 1% each for 80 months

Get the investor catalog - just write to chat or call!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
15
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence Prive with a kids' club and a spa area on the water’s edge of Business Bay's marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€305,600
Apartment building 1BR | Design Quarter | D3
Dubai, UAE
from
€449,000
Apartment building 2BR | Mykonos | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€442,000
Residential complex MAG330
Dubai, UAE
from
€179,683
Residential complex Mykonos
Dubai, UAE
from
€188,732
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Seapoint | Emaar Beachfront
Apartment building 1BR | Seapoint | Emaar Beachfront
Dubai, UAE
from
€717,000
The year of construction 2028
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Emaar Beachfront, known as Seapoint by Emaar Properties Key Highlights; 1.5Km of pristine beach destination World-class leisure & entertainment options available Steps away from the Marina & Yacht club Attractive & feasible payment plan options Well-connected paradise with waterfront amenities Direct access to the promenade with a wide array of retails & dining Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 763 Sqft Laundry area Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Shopping & Supermarket area Spa & Sauna room Green Surrounding Sports court Health care centre School & Institute Garden Water activity Beach volleyball Beach access For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
Leave a request
Residential complex Multifunkcionalnyy zhiloy kompleks v Shardzhe
Residential complex Multifunkcionalnyy zhiloy kompleks v Shardzhe
Umm Al Quwain, UAE
from
€426,214
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 146–220 m²
2 properties 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Masaar Sequoia – a new multifunctional residential complex from the developer Arada Developers. This complex is the sixth phase of the large-scale Masaar project, which has gained popularity among investors. This project includes an exclusive collection of townhouses with 2 bedrooms and luxury villas with 4-6 bedrooms located on the lap of pristine nature, surrounded by green spaces. All residences are made in a modern style, where high-tech notes and minimalism predominate. Functional and thoughtful layouts create a comfortable living space. The total living area of residences varies from 182 to 820 square meters, which allows you to implement any design projects. The well-functioning community infrastructure gives residents access to exceptional amenities: - Stunning panoramic views of forests and green lawns; - Zones for yoga; - Running and cycling paths; - Outdoor pools; - Sports fields; - Parking for residents; - Zones for barbecue and picnics; - Public center. Location: One of the features of the Sequoia – project is a strategically advantageous location and developed infrastructure. For recreation and leisure activities, residents will not have to leave the community: everything is located in close proximity. The residential complex is located in the heart of the natural landscapes of Sharjah, but at the same time provides unhindered access to significant and important objects. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in the UAE. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Call
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building 3BR | Levanto | Nearby Neighbourhood
Apartment building 3BR | Levanto | Nearby Neighbourhood
Dubai, UAE
from
€406,000
The year of construction 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24. Amenities & Facilties; - 3 Bedroom - 3 Bath - Unfurnished  - BUA; 1,292 Sqft  - Store area  - Balcony / Terrace  - Sunken seat - Swimming pool - Cabanas  - Cinema  - Kid's play area - Party Hall - Lift, Lobby & Waiting area - Reception area - Health care centre - Squash  - Jacuzzi  - Chess area - Multimedia gaming zone - Bowling alley  - Billiards  - Jogging, Running & Cycling track  - Indoor golfing zone - Business centre & library  - Table Tennis  - Supermarket & Shopping area - Dining & Retail outlet - Restaurant & Cafe - School & Institute  - Fitness centre  - Yoga & Meditation area    Nearby Neighbourhood; - Victory Heights; 1.5Km - Sports City; 1.7Km - Jumeirah Village Triangle; 2.5Km - Motor City; 2.7Km   For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at  Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Agency
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers
Leave a request
