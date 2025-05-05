  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex New complex of townhouses Violet 3 with a beach and sports facilities, Dubai Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of townhouses Violet 3 with a beach and sports facilities, Dubai Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$646,648
;
3
ID: 21063
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2388338
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Violet 3 is a stunning 4-bedroom townhouse that seamlessly blends modern convenience with natural beauty. Every element of this residential project is inspired by flowers, creating a unique atmosphere where elegant living meets life's comfort. Discover a unique lifestyle in harmony with nature, where every detail of your new home has been thought out to the smallest detail. The townhouses have luxurious interiors, where natural tones and sophistication prevail. Each home has its own private garden next to the house, as well as on the roof, which creates an ideal place for family gatherings and outdoor recreation.

In this thriving residential complex, you will find an incredible variety of activities. For lovers of water recreation, there is a "Water City" with many attractions: Malibu Beach, a wave pool, areas for playing with water effects and even a lazy stream for those who prefer a relaxing holiday. There is also a wide range of sports facilities, including running and cycling tracks, cricket and basketball courts, ideal for active people of all ages. The complex also offers plenty of family entertainment, including a Zen garden, a labyrinth, children's play areas, a petting zoo and a park for walking your pets. Unique entertainment options, including individual climbing walls and play areas for children, make this the perfect place for an active yet safe holiday.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Gym
  • Running and cycling paths
  • Children's playgrounds
  • A large number of park areas
  • Basketball and cricket courts
  • Dog park
  • Petting zoo
  • Zen garden
  • Swimming pool
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Hills Mall – 38 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai – 38 minutes
  • Dubai Marina – 35 minutes
  • Dubai Int. Airports – 30 minutes
  • District 2020 – 30 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab – 40 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

