Residential complex New complex of townhouses Violet 3 with a beach and sports facilities, Dubai Hills 2, Dubai, UAE

Violet 3 is a stunning 4-bedroom townhouse that seamlessly blends modern convenience with natural beauty. Every element of this residential project is inspired by flowers, creating a unique atmosphere where elegant living meets life's comfort. Discover a unique lifestyle in harmony with nature, where every detail of your new home has been thought out to the smallest detail. The townhouses have luxurious interiors, where natural tones and sophistication prevail. Each home has its own private garden next to the house, as well as on the roof, which creates an ideal place for family gatherings and outdoor recreation.

In this thriving residential complex, you will find an incredible variety of activities. For lovers of water recreation, there is a "Water City" with many attractions: Malibu Beach, a wave pool, areas for playing with water effects and even a lazy stream for those who prefer a relaxing holiday. There is also a wide range of sports facilities, including running and cycling tracks, cricket and basketball courts, ideal for active people of all ages. The complex also offers plenty of family entertainment, including a Zen garden, a labyrinth, children's play areas, a petting zoo and a park for walking your pets. Unique entertainment options, including individual climbing walls and play areas for children, make this the perfect place for an active yet safe holiday.

Gym

Running and cycling paths

Children's playgrounds

A large number of park areas

Basketball and cricket courts

Dog park

Petting zoo

Zen garden

Swimming pool

Dubai Hills Mall – 38 minutes

Downtown Dubai – 38 minutes

Dubai Marina – 35 minutes

Dubai Int. Airports – 30 minutes

District 2020 – 30 minutes

Burj Al Arab – 40 minutes

