Residential complex New Primero Residences with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Jumeirah park, Dubai, UAE

Primero Residences is a residential complex from Main Realty, which will become the pearl of the Al Furjan area. This project features an exquisite 19-storey building featuring luxury apartments ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms. Features include spacious layouts and private pools on balconies. The interior design is thought out to the smallest detail, which, in turn, ensures maximum comfort and functionality. The kitchens are equipped with Bosch appliances and other well-known brands.

Residents of Primero Residences will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities, including a communal swimming pool, children's playground and gym - all aimed at making residents' lives comfortable and carefree.

Completion - June, 2026.

Kitchen cabinetry

Appliance (Built-in washer/dryer, fridge, gas oven and hob)

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Installment plan:

for 5 years (60/40):

10% – reservation (May 2024)

10% – first payment (June 2024)

10% – second payment (October 2024)

10% – third payment (February 2025)

5% – fourth payment (July 2025)

5% – fifth payment (October 2025)

10% – at the time of delivery of the object (end 2026)

1% – after delivery of the object (monthly for 35 months)

5% – last payment (June 2029).

for 2 years (50/50):

10% – reservation (May 2024)

10% – first payment (June 2024)

10% – second payment (October 2024)

10% – third payment (February 2025)

5% – fourth payment (July 2025)

5% – fifth payment (October 2025)

50% – at the time of delivery of the object

Location and nearby infrastructure

Primero Residences is located in Dubai, it offers excellent transport accessibility, proximity to beaches, large shopping centers and extensive infrastructure: