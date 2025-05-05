Residential complex New Primero Residences with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Jumeirah park, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$312,940
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Primero Residences is a residential complex from Main Realty, which will become the pearl of the Al Furjan area. This project features an exquisite 19-storey building featuring luxury apartments ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms. Features include spacious layouts and private pools on balconies. The interior design is thought out to the smallest detail, which, in turn, ensures maximum comfort and functionality. The kitchens are equipped with Bosch appliances and other well-known brands.

Residents of Primero Residences will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities, including a communal swimming pool, children's playground and gym - all aimed at making residents' lives comfortable and carefree.

Completion - June, 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Appliance (Built-in washer/dryer, fridge, gas oven and hob)
Advantages

Installment plan:

for 5 years (60/40):

  • 10% – reservation (May 2024)
  • 10% – first payment (June 2024)
  • 10% – second payment (October 2024)
  • 10% – third payment (February 2025)
  • 5% – fourth payment (July 2025)
  • 5% – fifth payment (October 2025)
  • 10% – at the time of delivery of the object (end 2026)
  • 1% – after delivery of the object (monthly for 35 months)
  • 5% – last payment (June 2029).

for 2 years (50/50):

  • 10% – reservation (May 2024)
  • 10% – first payment (June 2024)
  • 10% – second payment (October 2024)
  • 10% – third payment (February 2025)
  • 5% – fourth payment (July 2025)
  • 5% – fifth payment (October 2025)
  • 50% – at the time of delivery of the object
Location and nearby infrastructure

Primero Residences is located in Dubai, it offers excellent transport accessibility, proximity to beaches, large shopping centers and extensive infrastructure:

  • IBN Battuta Mall – 5 minutes
  • Discovery Garden metro station – 10 minutes
  • Blue Waters – 10 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab – 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah – 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina – 20 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 20 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates – 20 minutes

Location on the map

You are viewing
Realting.com
Go
