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Pool Penthouses in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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Business Bay
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4 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 628 m²
Floor 58/85
The S Tower | Ultra-Luxury Ready Living ✨ Ultra-Luxury Full-Floor 5BR Penthouse Step i…
$15,09M
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Developer
Sobha Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 216 m²
Floor 40/45
In the very heart of Business Bay, an architectural masterpiece is being born, blurring the …
$42,21M
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 17
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 377 m²
Floor 43/45
In the very heart of Business Bay, an architectural masterpiece is being born, blurring the …
$81,69M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 100/100
Located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, these brand-new apartments offer an exceptional…
$48,04M
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Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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