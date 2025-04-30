Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garage for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 304 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
Penthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 9
Six Senses The Palm - это захватывающий дух роскошный проект, расположенный на Пальме Джумей…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 617 m²
Number of floors 1
AVA in Palm Jumeirah by Omniyat   — It is a completely new residential complex that impresse…
$500,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 950 m²
Enjoy the stunning views of the sea and the skyline from this luxurious penthouse on the 9th…
$27,14M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 464 m²
UNKNOWN SIX SENSES FOR THE LAGUANS BY SELECT GROUPSix Senses The Palm   — This is a unique a…
$7,35M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 813 m²
Number of floors 1
AVA in Palm Jumeirah by Omniyat   and mdash; It is a completely new residential complex that…
$700,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 176 m²
Six senses The palm tree   — This is a unique architectural masterpiece that becomes the mos…
$2,56M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 486 m²
SIX SENSES BEREGAL VILLA FROM SELECT GROUPSix Senses The Palm   — This is a unique architect…
$21,75M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 100/100
Located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, these brand-new apartments offer an exceptional…
$48,04M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 306 m²
Six senses The palm tree   — This is a unique architectural masterpiece that becomes the mos…
$4,36M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 1
Six Senses The Palm   — This is a unique architectural masterpiece that will become the most…
$5,99M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 188 m²
This magnificent and ultra-luxurious penthouse boasts breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa…
$32,62M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 641 m²
4 -SPAL KOROLEVAUS SIX SENSES ON THE SEA BERSix Senses The Palm   — This is a unique archite…
$12,39M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 32
This exquisite ultra-luxury penthouse features four bedrooms and a private pool. It is situa…
$42,27M
