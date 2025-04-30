Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses near golf course for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 100/100
Located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, these brand-new apartments offer an exceptional…
$48,04M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury 4 bedroom penthouse with views of Burj Khalifa!   THE 100project Locations: …
$3,20M
