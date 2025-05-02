Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Business Bay
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates

16 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 81/100
Luxury Properties with Private Pools in the Tallest Residential Tower in Business Bay in Dub…
$47,64M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 287 m²
Floor 41/44
Apartments in an Exclusive Project Near the Canal in Business Bay The exclusive project in B…
$4,78M
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Apartments in the elite residential complex Volta in the Downtown area! High investment attr…
$683,836
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 240 m²
Floor 85/100
Luxurious City-View Flats in a High-Rise Tower in Business Bay Dubai The 1 to 4-bedroom flat…
$16,61M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 929 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 5 bedroom penthouse located at One Canal Casa in Sa…
$17,80M
Penthouse 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 2/45
We are proud and excited to introduce you and your customers to Bugatti Residences by Bingha…
$5,20M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Apartments in the elite residential complex Volta in the Downtown area! High investment attr…
$823,562
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 096 m²
$47,64M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 188 m²
This magnificent and ultra-luxurious penthouse boasts breathtaking views of the Burj Khalifa…
$32,62M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 568 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 4 bedroom penthouse located at One Canal Casa in  S…
$9,58M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Area 825 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 5 bedroom penthouse located at West Wharf  in Busin…
$4,65M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 095 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$47,65M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 799 m²
Floor 83/83
Stunning Views and Unique Design Apartments in Safa Two Tower in Dubai Safa Two is situated …
$13,76M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 32
This exquisite ultra-luxury penthouse features four bedrooms and a private pool. It is situa…
$42,27M
Penthouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 7
Area 2 087 m²
$204,47M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 431 m²
Premium apartments in the modern Casa Canal complex in Al Safa area! High rental income! Int…
$6,16M
Realting.com
