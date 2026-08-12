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Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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9 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 1
Six Senses The Palm   — This is a unique architectural masterpiece that will become the most…
$5,99M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 813 m²
Number of floors 1
AVA in Palm Jumeirah by Omniyat   and mdash; It is a completely new residential complex that…
$700,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 464 m²
UNKNOWN SIX SENSES FOR THE LAGUANS BY SELECT GROUPSix Senses The Palm   — This is a unique a…
$7,35M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 641 m²
4 -SPAL KOROLEVAUS SIX SENSES ON THE SEA BERSix Senses The Palm   — This is a unique archite…
$12,39M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 306 m²
Six senses The palm tree   — This is a unique architectural masterpiece that becomes the mos…
$4,36M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 486 m²
SIX SENSES BEREGAL VILLA FROM SELECT GROUPSix Senses The Palm   — This is a unique architect…
$21,75M
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 100/100
Located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, these brand-new apartments offer an exceptional…
$48,04M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 176 m²
Six senses The palm tree   — This is a unique architectural masterpiece that becomes the mos…
$2,56M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 617 m²
Number of floors 1
AVA in Palm Jumeirah by Omniyat   — It is a completely new residential complex that impresse…
$500,000
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Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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