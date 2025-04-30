Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Business Bay
6
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 9
One Crescent — luxury residence by AHS Properties with around-the-clock security and a spa c…
$6,62M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 52
New high-rise residence Mar Casa with a beach, swimming pools and a spa center, Maritime Cit…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 268 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence Raffles penthouses with a mini golf course and a beach club, Palm Jumei…
$40,78M
Leave a request
RCST RCST
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 844 m²
Number of floors 27
New luxury residence Bvlgary Lighthouse Residences with a swimming pool and a yacht club, Ju…
$37,13M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence Bluewaters Penthouse in front of the beach, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, UAE We …
$13,87M
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 100/100
Located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, these brand-new apartments offer an exceptional…
$48,04M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury 4 bedroom penthouse with views of Burj Khalifa!   THE 100project Locations: …
$3,20M
Leave a request

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go