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Pool Houses for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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13 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Sobha Sanctuary – 4 BR townhouse in The Willows A spacious 4-Bedroom Center Garden Villa …
$1,11M
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Developer
Sobha Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Hello! Great offer: 3 and 4 bedroom townhouses are on sale from a reliable company, Dubai Ho…
$736,986
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Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 915 m²
Elan offers the perfect lifestyle for the modern family. With high-quality three and four be…
$814,247
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Villa 5 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 2
5 Bed Renovated independent villa with private pool and garden in umm suqeim 1. Very NICE VI…
$3,81M
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Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 760 m²
Top Investment opportunity in Dubai market! - Zero commission Available : 3 & 4 Bedroom Town…
$816,698
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Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 705 m²
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
$1,77M
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Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 3 237 m²
The best Quality Developer - Sobha. Top Appliances. Quiet Community. Luxurious Finishings. T…
$1,43M
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Villa 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 700 m²
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed   townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you ever visited …
$1,28M
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Villa 5 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 150 m²
5 Bedroom Independent VillaBUA: 4415 - 5150 SqftStarting Price AED 3.5 MHarmony is a neighbo…
$966,476
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Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 6 600 m²
Guaranteed Now , Is best time for you to Invest to Dubai Market., Call now for developer off…
$3,13M
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Villa 5 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 9 567 m²
FEATURES OF VILLA -A PALM JUMERIAH FROND (I )Located in ideal location within Palm Jumeriah …
$7,04M
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Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 180 m²
We are pleased to offer this Amazing brand new town house in Meydan One of Demanding locatio…
$789,738
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Villa 5 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 3 339 m²
Floor 2/2
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE - DAMAC Hills --The Brookfield 2-Type: THD-5 (Five) Bedroom + Maids r…
$694,424
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Property types in Dubai

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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