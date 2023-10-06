Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Dubai
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Dubai, UAE

Dubai Studio City
90
DAMAC Hills
52
Downtown Dubai
18
Al Barsha South
17
Dubai Media City
17
City Of Arabia
16
Business Bay
10
Nad Al Sheba
9
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
25 properties total found
6 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden in Dubai, UAE
6 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Area 726 m²
District One, Mohammed Bin Rashid City Villa — is a luxurious residential complex in Dubai. …
€3,15M
3 room house with swimming pool, with restaurant, hospital in Dubai, UAE
3 room house with swimming pool, with restaurant, hospital
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/2
One of the leading investment companies, Dubai Investments, has disclosed the details of its…
€681,158
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
7 room house with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 12
Area 3 069 m²
The most luxurious villa in La Mer An ultra-luxurious 7-bedroom mansion in La Mer with brea…
€82,18M
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 8
Area 913 m²
Number of floors 2
If you want to become part of the most luxurious indoor community in Dubai, then this house …
€7,55M
2 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, gym in Dubai, UAE
2 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, gym
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Area 335 m²
€1,01M
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 8
Area 1 114 m²
Number of floors 3
Dubai is known throughout the world for its luxurious real estate, hospitality and rich life…
€2,89M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 570 m²
Two closed districts of Tilal Al Furjan offer villas with a view of the huge Al - Furjan, wh…
€875,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Area 463 m²
Floor 12/12
€2,29M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 383 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to present you a new project at Arabian Ranches III - an exciting residential…
€1,11M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 2
Damac Properties Lagoons Townhouses is a new architectural masterpiece that is a neighborhoo…
€517,255
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with central heating, with sauna in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with central heating, with sauna
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 915 m²
Elan offers the perfect lifestyle for the modern family. With high-quality three and four be…
€772,062
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 9 567 m²
FEATURES OF VILLA -A PALM JUMERIAH FROND (I )Located in ideal location within Palm Jumeriah …
€6,67M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 2
5 Bed Renovated independent villa with private pool and garden in umm suqeim 1. Very NICE VI…
€3,62M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 180 m²
We are pleased to offer this Amazing brand new town house in Meydan One of Demanding locatio…
€748,822
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with bath house in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with sauna, with bath house
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 150 m²
5 Bedroom Independent VillaBUA: 4415 - 5150 SqftStarting Price AED 3.5 MHarmony is a neighbo…
€916,403
Villa 4 room villa with intercom, with swimming pool, with central heating in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with intercom, with swimming pool, with central heating
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 6 600 m²
Guaranteed Now , Is best time for you to Invest to Dubai Market., Call now for developer off…
€2,97M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with central heating in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with central heating
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 760 m²
Top Investment opportunity in Dubai market! - Zero commission Available : 3 & 4 Bedroom Town…
€774,385
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with intercom, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 3 339 m²
Floor 2/2
AL WASAYEF REAL ESTATE - DAMAC Hills --The Brookfield 2-Type: THD-5 (Five) Bedroom + Maids r…
€658,447
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with sauna in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with sauna
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 705 m²
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
€1,68M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with TV in Dubai, UAE
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with TV
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 700 m²
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed   townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you ever visited …
€1,21M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with TV, with title deed in Dubai, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with TV, with title deed
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 3 237 m²
The best Quality Developer - Sobha. Top Appliances. Quiet Community. Luxurious Finishings. T…
€1,35M
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
We are pleased to present this elite quarter of the Arab ranches III. This is a place wh…
€638,477
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
4 room house with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Excellent connection with popular places in the city, being in one of the most popular areas…
€6,05M
3 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, with park in Dubai, UAE
3 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, with park
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
We are pleased to present this spacious, bright villa for purchase. 2 beds + study BUA: 169…
Price on request
3 room house with swimming pool, with park, with maid's room in Dubai, UAE
3 room house with swimming pool, with park, with maid's room
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
We would be happy to present this spacious, bright villa for purchase. Exclusive
€839,308

Property types in Dubai

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Dubai, UAE

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir