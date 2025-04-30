Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

15 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 445 m²
Number of floors 3
Nice   and mdash; Part of the family community   DAMAC lagoons that are reminiscent of the F…
$1,29M
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA WITH EMAARtalia   at   The   Tal   and mdash;   is a new project by E…
$336,508
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches   — a new large-scal…
$1,27M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 3
Nice   & mdash; part of the family community   DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the French Rivi…
$587,802
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan   and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible housing …
$1,24M
Villa 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2   — It is a completely autonomous co…
$151,370
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$475,347
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Nice   — Part of the family community   DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the French Riviera wit…
$464,470
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
3 -SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2   — it is a completely autonomous com…
$355,830
House in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
House
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 2 044 m²
Dining Areas: a) Large Formal Dining Room, Ground Floor with Book Matched “Calacatta Oro Ma…
$30,12M
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$1,99M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
5 - SPAL TILALA FROM THE NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan   —   An amazing residential project wi…
$1,45M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA FROM EMAARTalia   at   The   Valley   —   is a new project by Emaar P…
$499,045
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   — This is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created for a pe…
$701,587
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches   — a new large compl…
$1,27M
