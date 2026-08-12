Seaview Houses for Sale in Dubai, UAE

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Beachfront Houses in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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38 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$2,28M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Waterfront Real Estate on Dubai Water Canal Located along the Dubai Water Canal besid…
$8,96M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 310 m²
Floor 100/100
Luxurious Apartments with Installment Options in a Residence in Dubai The sea views luxuriou…
$34,47M
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TekceTekce
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 733 m²
Floor 13/18
Cavalli Design Apartments with Private Pool and Garden in Dubai, Al Safa Al Safa is a develo…
$11,31M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 306 m²
Premium complex Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences! Yield from 10%! Profitable investment!…
$3,84M
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 52
Stylish Flats with Panoramic Views in Palm Jumeirah Dubai Located at the gateway to Dubai’s …
$2,22M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 927 m²
Floor 48/50
Unique Cavalli Designed Real Estate with Sea Views in Dubai Harbor Dubai Harbor is one of Du…
$19,95M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
gateway 2 Luxurious life on the seashore in Ras-al-Haim (UAE) gateway residences-this is …
$639,337
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 ARABIAN RANCHES IIIArabin Ranches   — a new large compl…
$1,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing area o…
$957,374
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
Nice   — Part of the family community   DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the French Riviera wit…
$464,470
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA WITH EMAARtalia   at   The   Tal   and mdash;   is a new project by E…
$336,508
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
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Villa 4 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 705 m²
We Are Pleased to offer this Amazing 4 bedroom townhouse in jumeirah .FEATURES: Developer:…
$1,77M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
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Villa 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
1 - SPAL VILLA IN THE FAMILY DAMAC HILLS 2DAMAC Hills 2   — It is a completely autonomous co…
$151,370
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House in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
House
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 2 044 m²
Dining Areas: a) Large Formal Dining Room, Ground Floor with Book Matched “Calacatta Oro Ma…
$30,12M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
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Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$1,99M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 576 m²
Number of floors 3
Six Senses The Palm is a breathtaking luxury project located on Palm Jumeirah, one of the mo…
Price on request
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Villa 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 703 m²
Splendid property for sale.. Top investment in Dubai marketHandover will be in Jul 202150% D…
$1,30M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
South Bay — a modern residential complex located in Dubai South, a rapidly developing area o…
$858,632
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Villa 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 700 m²
We are proud to announce the sale of 3 bed   townhouse in Sur La Mer.Have you ever visited …
$1,28M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
$427,159
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 463 m²
Number of floors 3
Six Senses The Palm is a breathtaking luxury project located on Palm Jumeirah, one of the mo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   — This is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created for a pe…
$701,587
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
4 - SPAL RING WITH NAKHEEL OVERTilal Al Furjan   and mdash; and nbsp; An incredible housing …
$1,24M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS ELIE SAAB VILLAS 武 RANCHES ARABIAN III Arabin Ranches   — a new large-scal…
$1,27M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 3
Nice   & mdash; part of the family community   DAMAC Lagoons, reminiscent of the French Rivi…
$587,802
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Property types in Dubai

villas
mansions
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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