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Duplexes and Multi-Family Homes in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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31 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Waterfront Real Estate on Dubai Water Canal Located along the Dubai Water Canal besid…
$8,96M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
DWTN Residences by Deyaar in Downtown DubaiDWTN Residences by DeyaarDWTN Residences by Deyaa…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Floor 23/38
Apartments in a New Project with an Advantageous Payment Plan in JVC, Dubai Nestled within t…
$1,12M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Floor 7/14
Luxury Forest-Inspired Apartments and Duplexes in Legends Dubai The visionary destination of…
$1,03M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 22/42
Luxurious Apartments with Various Options in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai The project is lo…
$889,060
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 62/63
Furnished Apartments with a Post-Handover Payment Plan in JVC Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle …
$735,495
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 16
Affordable Gulf View Apartments in Jebel Ali Dubai The project is located in Jebel Ali, one …
$1,49M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/10
Stunning Lake View Apartments in a Mixed-Use Project in Dubai Located in the growing Dubai P…
$667,373
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 441 m²
Thrilled to showcase this three-bedroom DUPLEX in SLS Residences The Palm, a newly launched …
$7,37M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 310 m²
Floor 100/100
Luxurious Apartments with Installment Options in a Residence in Dubai The sea views luxuriou…
$34,47M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 14
Luxury Forest-Inspired Apartments and Duplexes in Legends Dubai The visionary destination of…
$1,13M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 733 m²
Floor 13/18
Cavalli Design Apartments with Private Pool and Garden in Dubai, Al Safa Al Safa is a develo…
$11,31M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Floor 41/44
Exclusive Fully Furnished Apartments with Installments in Dubai Marina Dubai Marina is a wo…
$1,54M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 47/54
Fully Furnished Apartments with Post-Handover Payment Plan in Dubai Motor City Dubai Motor C…
$1,06M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Augusta by Nshama in Town Square DubaiAugusta: A dynamic life in harmony with natureAugusta …
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Within DAMAC Bay 2 is the ultra-luxurious Skycrest Collection, where you can find super-luxu…
$7,95M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Floor 26/27
Luxury Fully Furnished Smart Properties with Wellness-Centered Amenities in JVT, Dubai Luxur…
$1,40M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 932 m²
Floor 21/23
Ultra-Luxury Flats with World-Class Amenities in Business Bay, Dubai The flats are located i…
$21,89M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 16
Affordable Gulf View Apartments in Jebel Ali Dubai The project is located in Jebel Ali, one …
$779,371
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 52
Stylish Flats with Panoramic Views in Palm Jumeirah Dubai Located at the gateway to Dubai’s …
$2,22M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Flats with Versace Branded Details in Al Sufouh Dubai The highly sought-after lifesty…
$1,49M
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Duplex 3 rooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 rooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Area 311 m²
DWTN Residences by Deyaar in Downtown DubaiDWTN Residences by DeyaarDWTN Residences by Deyaa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 927 m²
Floor 48/50
Unique Cavalli Designed Real Estate with Sea Views in Dubai Harbor Dubai Harbor is one of Du…
$19,95M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 25
Fully Furnished LUX Branded Apartments with Flexible Payment Plan in Business Bay Located in…
$6,02M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
Number of floors 42
High-End Apartments in a Landmark Architectural Project in Downtown Dubai Located in one of …
$11,23M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 588 m²
Floor 1/4
Jumeirah Asora Bay — A Limited Collection of Seaside Luxury Residences Discover the pinna…
$12,25M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 363 m²
Set in the heart of one of Dubai’s most prestigious communities, this elegant 4-bedroom dupl…
$2,79M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 921 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
Leave a request

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