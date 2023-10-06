Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Dubai, UAE

17 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€4,14M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 442 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€4,55M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 3
€714,391
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 3
€592,295
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 760 m²
Here comes Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat located at Palm Jumeirah with breath taking…
€17,76M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
The latest residential epitome - Elvira at Dubai Hills Estate by Emaar Properties offers ext…
€1,16M
Duplex 4 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 212 m²
€825,052
Duplex 2 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 2 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
€391,615
Duplex 3 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 3 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 184 m²
€762,063
Duplex 5 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 5 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 439 m²
€2,50M
Duplex 4 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 405 m²
€5,88M
Duplex 5 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 5 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 425 m²
€5,61M
Duplex 4 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 201 m²
€619,557
Duplex 3 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 3 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 152 m²
€490,483
Duplex 3 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 3 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 279 m²
€3,21M
Duplex 3 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 3 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 186 m²
€2,14M
Duplex 4 rooms in Dubai, UAE
Duplex 4 rooms
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 4
Area 204 m²
€497,574

Properties features in Dubai, UAE

