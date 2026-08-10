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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

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penthouses
22
studios
9
1 BHK
321
2 BHK
293
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 156 m²
Floor 9/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Full sea View and Louver museum abudhabi  Louvre Res…
$9,21M
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
$499,124
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Properties features in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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