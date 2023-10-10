Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Abu Dhabi
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Abu Dhabi, UAE

penthouses
4
1 BHK
27
2 BHK
14
3 BHK
5
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, gym in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, gym
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Area 45 m²
Grove Museum Views – is a new elite residential complex on the island of Saadiyat in Abu Dha…
€233,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
The famous island of YAS ISLAND, where they pass: FORMULA 1, concerts, MMA fights, MBA baske…
€215,000
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 11
€300,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Al Raha Lofts, a high quality residential building with amenities at Al Raha, Abu Dhabi Beac…
€300,100

Properties features in Abu Dhabi, UAE

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir