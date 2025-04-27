Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

penthouses
16
studios
5
1 BHK
58
2 BHK
55
36 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in…
$659,176
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
Floor 2/5
Own and experience a luxurious lifestyle with this 2-bedroom apartment for sale in an exclus…
$1,68M
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in…
$628,543
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in…
$600,799
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in…
$624,907
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 5
This Excellent Fully Furnished 1 bedroom in Building D at the top floor apartment with a gol…
$410,000
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/11
Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious district, these sophisticated apartment…
$4,02M
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 13/37
Located in the heart of Yas Island, this modern residential project offers a vibrant lifesty…
$694,875
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/21
Located in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of Yas Island, this new residential pro…
$685,702
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in…
$602,872
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 12/12
Situated in the heart of Yas Island, this newly developed residential project offers a perfe…
$850,821
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/11
These contemporary apartments are located in a stylish new development in Masdar City, one o…
$279,221
4 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/11
These elegant apartments are located in one of Yas Island’s most sought-after residential pr…
$527,418
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 168 m²
Floor 6/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in…
$1,23M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 11/11
Located in the prestigious Al Raha Beach district, these modern apartments combine coastal s…
$739,993
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/12
Located in one of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious districts, these stylish apartments sit at th…
$415,090
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in …
$1,04M
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 33/37
Set in one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic and upscale neighborhoods, these fully furnished one- …
$397,891
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 1
Mamsha Al Saadiyat a Luxurious Beach Front Community with Long White Sandy Beach & Leisure A…
$1,54M
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in…
$607,737
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/9
These newly developed apartments are located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods o…
$1,27M
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
Located in the heart of Saadiyat Island, these newly built residences are part of a thoughtf…
$2,25M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 11/12
Located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of Abu Dhabi, these apartments in Yas Islan…
$1,15M
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/11
Located in the innovative district of Masdar City, these newly built apartments offer a blen…
$372,295
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 11/20
Steep yourself in the essence of privileged living, where a profusion of indulgences greet y…
$710,288
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 9
Situated in one of the most forward-thinking communities in Abu Dhabi, these elegant apartme…
$772,187
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 1/21
These stylish apartments are located in a master-planned community that blends modern archit…
$1,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/21
These apartments are located in an exclusive residential complex in Yas Island, one of Abu D…
$561,863
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 4/9
Located in one of the most dynamic and luxurious districts of Abu Dhabi, these apartments in…
$1,34M
Apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Floor 1/9
Located in a vibrant and eco-conscious development on Yas Island, these brand-new apartments…
$611,836
