Penthouses for sale in Abu Dhabi, UAE

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Penthouses in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

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23 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 7/15
Brabus Island is an ultra-luxury first line project in Al Raha Beach.Brabus Island is a prem…
$1,00M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Floor 5/10
Sila is a modern residential project in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi with eco-friendly architectur…
$788,165
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 15/36
Reportage Tower Apartments with a beautiful view of the Al Marya Island Canal, Abu Dhabi! A …
$1,35M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/7
Sensi is a modern coastal residence on Saadiyat Island with high investment potential.Sensi …
$792,205
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 10/27
Apartments in the luxury residential complex The District on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi! Great l…
$307,699
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/7
Sensi is a modern coastal residence on Saadiyat Island with high investment potential.Sensi …
$1,04M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 10/27
Apartments in the luxury residential complex The District on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi! Great l…
$421,520
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/10
Sila is a modern residential project in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi with eco-friendly architectur…
$441,628
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/10
Sila is a modern residential project in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi with eco-friendly architectur…
$586,402
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 7/15
Brabus Island is an ultra-luxury first line project in Al Raha Beach.Brabus Island is a prem…
$2,57M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 181 m²
Floor 24/26
Apartments with Payment Plan Until Completion in Al Reem Island Al Reem Island is one of Abu…
$1,15M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 10/27
Apartments in the luxury residential complex The District on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi! Great l…
$1,13M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Al Taf Al Gharbi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Al Taf Al Gharbi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 3/5
📩 Write and leave a demand🏡 BAYA 📍 Al Raha Beach 🔹 O project:✅Varnay format: allgo 50 taunho…
$1,08M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 7/15
Brabus Island is an ultra-luxury first line project in Al Raha Beach.Brabus Island is a prem…
$1,29M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 284 m²
Floor 8/11
Exclusive Apartments with Luxurious Lifestyle in Abu Dhabi The luxurious apartments on Saadi…
$25,27M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 10/27
Apartments in the luxury residential complex The District on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi! Great l…
$412,534
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
Floor 15/33
Sunstone by IMKAN - seaside elegance and architectural harmony on Al Reem Island.Sunstone is…
$2,04M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 12/12
Situated in the heart of Yas Island, this newly developed residential project offers a perfe…
$850,821
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 794 m²
Number of floors 15
$7,09M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 11/11
Located in the prestigious Al Raha Beach district, these modern apartments combine coastal s…
$739,993
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 156 m²
Floor 9/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Full sea View and Louver museum abudhabi  Louvre Res…
$9,21M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 11/12
Located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of Abu Dhabi, these apartments in Yas Islan…
$1,15M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 1/21
These stylish apartments are located in a master-planned community that blends modern archit…
$1,30M
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Properties features in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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