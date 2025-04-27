Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

19 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/11
Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious district, these sophisticated apartment…
$4,02M
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 13/37
Located in the heart of Yas Island, this modern residential project offers a vibrant lifesty…
$694,875
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/21
Located in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of Yas Island, this new residential pro…
$685,702
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/11
These contemporary apartments are located in a stylish new development in Masdar City, one o…
$279,221
4 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/11
These elegant apartments are located in one of Yas Island’s most sought-after residential pr…
$527,418
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/12
Located in one of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious districts, these stylish apartments sit at th…
$415,090
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 33/37
Set in one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic and upscale neighborhoods, these fully furnished one- …
$397,891
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/9
These newly developed apartments are located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods o…
$1,27M
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
Located in the heart of Saadiyat Island, these newly built residences are part of a thoughtf…
$2,25M
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
Located on Saadiyat Island, these elegant residences offer a blend of sophistication, nature…
$1,97M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 11/12
Located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of Abu Dhabi, these apartments in Yas Islan…
$1,15M
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/11
Located in the innovative district of Masdar City, these newly built apartments offer a blen…
$372,295
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 9
Situated in one of the most forward-thinking communities in Abu Dhabi, these elegant apartme…
$772,187
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 1/21
These stylish apartments are located in a master-planned community that blends modern archit…
$1,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/21
These apartments are located in an exclusive residential complex in Yas Island, one of Abu D…
$561,863
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 4/9
Located in one of the most dynamic and luxurious districts of Abu Dhabi, these apartments in…
$1,34M
Apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Floor 1/9
Located in a vibrant and eco-conscious development on Yas Island, these brand-new apartments…
$611,836
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/21
Located in the heart of Yas Island, this exceptional project offers a blend of modernity, tr…
$475,863
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 21/37
Renad Tower by Tiger — Modern Apartments on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi Renad Tower by Tige…
$335,728
