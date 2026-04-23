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Villas in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates

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3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 604 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$4,08M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$2,04M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Al Bahyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 418 m²
Number of floors 2
Investment in real estate Abu Dhabi – Sobha City with apartments and villas by the waterfron…
$2,72M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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