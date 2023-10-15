Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
€2,07M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
€685,820
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 068 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€2,99M
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 6 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€4,05M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 163 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
€3,01M

