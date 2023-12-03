Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Zekeriyakoey Mahallesi, Turkey

5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Zekeriyakoey, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Zekeriyakoey, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in a Complex with Rich Facilities in Sariyer Istanbul. The semi-detached villa is loca…
€757,000
per month
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Zekeriyakoey, Turkey
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Zekeriyakoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Semi-Detached House with Pool in Zekeriyakoy, Istanbul. Semi-detached house for sal…
€1,15M
per month
Villa 7 rooms in Zekeriyakoey Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Zekeriyakoey Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 4
ZEKERİYAKÖY 🔹Fourlex 🔹Müstakil 🔹Net kapalı alan 520m2 🔹Arsa 600m2 🔹1 Salon 🔹6 Oda 🔹5 …
€4,66M
per month
Villa 8 rooms in Zekeriyakoey, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms
Zekeriyakoey, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 4
FOURLEX 600 M2 NET KAPALI ALAN 500 M2 OTURUM ARSA PANORAMİK MANZARALI / HAVUZ /   KAPALI…
€4,34M
per month
Villa 7 rooms in Zekeriyakoey, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Zekeriyakoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
 For sale | Villa | Zekeriyaköy | 🔹Triplex 🔹400 Sqm 🔹2 Living room 🔹5 Bedroom 🔹5 Bath…
€1,65M
per month
Properties features in Zekeriyakoey Mahallesi, Turkey

