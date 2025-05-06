Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yalova Merkez
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Yalova Merkez, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 375 m²
Floor 1/3
Triplex Villa with Detached Pool and lift in Yalova Kadıköy The triplex villa is located in …
$673,637
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Yalova Merkez, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go