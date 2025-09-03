Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Ula
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ula, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ula, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ula, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Quality Living in a Secure Complex with a Semi-Olympic Pool in Muğla Esentepe Ula Esentepe, …
$189,611
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ula, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ula, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Quality Living in a Secure Complex with a Semi-Olympic Pool in Muğla Esentepe Ula Esentepe, …
$189,611
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go