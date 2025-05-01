Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Tuzla
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Tuzla, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tuzla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for Sale with a Large Landscaping Area Near Viaport Shopping Mall in Tuzla Tuzla is l…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tuzla, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas for Sale with Large Detached Areas Close to Viaport Mall in Tuzla Istanbul's Tuzla di…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tuzla, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Large Landscaped Villa for Sale Close to Viaport Marina in Tuzla Tuzla district of Istanbul …
$1,13M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go