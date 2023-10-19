Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey

1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
New apartment from the owner in Izmir (Kushadasi). Apartment 1 + 1, area 45 m2. Second floor…
€80,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
The residence offers modern life with its location, special atmosphere, social, sports and c…
€187,100
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kusadasi, Turkey
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Apartments with sea and city views in the center of Kushadasi, where the most beautiful beac…
€86,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Квартира в г. Кушадасы. На продажу в комплексе за городом в "Гольф клубе". Большой балко…
€120,000
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
База Гольф клуба за городом Кушадасы. Уединённое тихое место. УК сдаёт под ключ. Ин…
€130,000
3 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/1
Total rooms: 3 5-floor building 3 floor Sea at 2,000 m Balcony or terrace Inter…
€86,000
4 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 2/2
Dreams Become True In The Most Magnıfıcent Complex In Kuşadası It is located in Ege stree…
€241,000
4 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2/2
Total rooms: 4 2-floor building 2 floor Sea at 2,000 m Balcony or terrace Swi…
€333,333
2 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
A Living Area In Nature With Long Square Meters Of Landscape Area Total rooms: 3 1-flo…
€85,000
1 room apartment in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 5
2 X COMBATQUARTIERE IN THE SHOWER ELIT COMPLEX IN THE NEW KUSHADAS DISTRICT. WITH DEVELOPED …
€60,000
3 room apartment in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/5
NEW QUARTERS IN THE POPULAR REGION OF CUSHADAS WITH DEVELOPED INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE SYSTEM …
€117,000

