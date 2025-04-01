Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Tortum
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Tortum, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tatlisu, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tatlisu, Turkey
Bedrooms 2
Area 198 m²
Convenient location: right in the middle between the two main cities of Cyprus - Girne and F…
$432,306
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes