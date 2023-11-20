Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey

Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Investment Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu Close to Sea. Italian-style apartments are located…
€1,06M
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 5
Renovated and Well Located Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu. Centrally-located flats in Istanbul, B…
€1,12M
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 5
Renovated and Well Located Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu. Centrally-located flats in Istanbul, B…
€686,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 5
Renovated and Well Located Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu. Centrally-located flats in Istanbul, B…
€558,000
3 room apartment with balcony in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 5
Smart Flats for Sale in Istanbul Close to Taksim Square. Smart flats are located in the Beyo…
€1,22M
2 room apartment with balcony in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
Smart Flats for Sale in Istanbul Close to Taksim Square. Smart flats are located in the Beyo…
€633,000
1 room apartment with balcony in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
Smart Flats for Sale in Istanbul Close to Taksim Square. Smart flats are located in the Beyo…
€516,000
