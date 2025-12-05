Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Silifke
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Duplexes for Sale in Silifke, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 rooms in Tasucu, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Tasucu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
$4,90M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go