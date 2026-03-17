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Terraced Apartments for sale in Şile, Turkey

4 BHK
3
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1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Şile, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Şile, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey We…
$821,834
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