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Bungalows for sale in Seydikemer, Turkey

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1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Seydikemer, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious 3-Bedroom Villas with Private Gardens in Muğla Seydikemer is a district of Muğla ci…
$359,746
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