Long term rent of villas in Serik, Turkey

2 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Serik, Turkey
4 bedroom Villa
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
4-Bedroom Detached Villa in a Complex for Rent in Belek Located in Serik district in Antalya…
$1,412
per month
3 bedroom villa in Serik, Turkey
3 bedroom villa
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Villa for Rent Near the Beach and Golf Course in Belek This villa is located in B…
$1,388
per month
