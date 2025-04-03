Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Selcuk
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Selcuk, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Belevi Mahallesi, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Belevi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
Furnished Cosy Villa with Garden in İzmir Selçuk The Selçuk region is renowned for its ferti…
$174,008
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Selcuk, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes