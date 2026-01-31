Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Seferihisar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Seferihisar, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Seferihisar, Turkey
Apartment
Seferihisar, Turkey
Area 320 m²
$13,42M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go