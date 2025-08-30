Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Şavşat
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Şavşat, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 384 m²
Floor 1
For citizenship What you get: You become the owner of an exclusive premium-class villa in a…
$971,915
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go