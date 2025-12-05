Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Şavşat
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for Sale in Şavşat, Turkey

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Obakoy, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Large garden duplex layout 4+1 with a total area of about 170 m2, located on 1…
$389,634
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go