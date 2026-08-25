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Offices for Sale in Sariyer, Turkey

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Office 85 m² in Sariyer, Turkey
Office 85 m²
Sariyer, Turkey
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 65
Spacious Offices Close to TEM Highway in İstanbul Sarıyer Sarıyer, one of the most popular d…
$723 801
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