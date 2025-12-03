  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sakarya
  4. New houses

New build Villas and Houses in Sakarya, Turkey

Sapanca
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Villa Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Villa Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Villa Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Villa Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Show all Villa Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Villa Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Akcay, Turkey
from
$704,060
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Kırsal Sapanca project is positioned as 26 villas on an area of 16,400 m2. Each of our villas has an area of 295 m2 and consists of 4 rooms and 1 living room. The garden areas of our villas start from 150 m2 and reach up to 540 m2. There is a 24/7 security system in the compound. Each of our…
Developer
Zeray Construction Inc
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go