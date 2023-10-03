Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Number of rooms for Sale in Turkey

Mediterranean Region
Room 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mersin, Turkey
Room 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/11
New elite complex in Teja.  Apartment from the owner. 46,000 full cost. Expedition possible…
€46,000
Room 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Seki, Turkey
Room 1 bedroom with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Seki, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
It is our project that we will start on 01.08.2021 in Alanya Demirtaş Mahallesi. Our  proje…
Price on request
Room 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Alanya, Turkey
Room 2 bedrooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Imagine a home that is constantly developing through investment and growing in value day by …
Price on request

Properties features in Turkey

with sea view
cheap
luxury
