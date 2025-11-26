Show property on map Show properties list
2 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with Private Pools and Large Green Areas in Yeşilbayır, Döşemealtı The rental villa is…
$1,773
per month
Duplex 2 bedrooms in , Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/6
2-Bedroom Rental Duplex Apartment in Termal, Yalova Yalova is known for its proximity to Ist…
$544
per month
